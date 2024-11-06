itel recently introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the itel P65. Priced at Rs33,500 in Pakistan, the itel P65 is designed to offer a well-rounded user experience at an affordable price, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

The itel P65 features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing a decent visual experience with a pixel density of approximately 262 pixels per inch (PPI). Although it doesn’t reach Full HD resolution, the screen quality should be sufficient for everyday use, such as browsing, social media, and watching videos.

Check out the Price and Specs of itel P65

Under the hood, the itel P65 comes with the Unisoc T615 processor, an octa-core chipset known for its efficiency in handling basic to moderately demanding tasks. Coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, this processor ensures smooth performance for daily tasks and casual gaming. The itel P65 comes with multiple RAM options—4GB, 6GB, and 8GB—allowing users to choose the variant that best suits their needs and budget. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Running on itel’s proprietary Itel OS 14, which is based on Android 14, the device promises a simple and intuitive interface. Itel OS is lightweight and user-friendly, helping to maximize the phone’s performance while providing a familiar Android experience with some additional features tailored for itel users. This operating system also allows for quick updates and efficient resource management, making it an appealing choice for those who prioritize usability.

On the camera front, the itel P65 comes with a 50 MP rear camera, a standout feature at this price point. The camera delivers clear and detailed photos, even in various lighting conditions, making it suitable for casual photography. The front-facing camera, with an 8 MP sensor, is adequate for selfies and video calls, ensuring decent quality for everyday social media sharing and online meetings.

Battery life is a critical aspect for many users, and the itel P65 addresses this with a robust 5000mAh battery. This large-capacity battery is capable of lasting through a full day of moderate to heavy usage, a considerable advantage for those who rely on their phone throughout the day. Additionally, the device supports both fast charging and wireless charging, offering convenience for users who need quick top-ups or prefer the flexibility of wireless charging.

The itel P65 comes with dual Nano-SIM slots, providing flexibility for users who manage multiple phone numbers or networks. This feature can be especially useful for users who want to separate their work and personal lives or take advantage of different network plans for better coverage and cost savings.

With a weight of 192.4 grams and dimensions of 6.53 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches, the itel P65 is designed for comfortable handling. Its sleek profile and manageable weight make it easy to hold for extended periods, whether browsing or streaming.

Overall, the itel P65 presents an excellent value proposition for those seeking a capable smartphone without the high price tag. With its balanced performance, versatile camera setup, long-lasting battery, and modern features, the itel P65 stands out as a competitive option in Pakistan’s budget smartphone market.