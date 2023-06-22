Check out the Price of Upcoming Nothing Phone 2

The smartphone company Nothing is ready to enter the US market with the launch of its new phone, Nothing Phone 2. The Nothing Phone 1 made headlines last year with the launch of its first-ever smartphone, Nothing Phone 1. It gained immense popularity primarily because of its unique hardware design and name. As per a claim from a leakster, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will be pricier than its predecessor. The leaker contends that the pricing for the French market will be around €729 (~$800) for the 256GB variant, while for the new 512GB variant, it will cost €849 (~$932).

Specifications of the Upcoming Nothing Phone 2:

The company’s CEO Carl Pei informed us about some of the specs that will arrive in Nothing Phone 2. According to Carl, the Nothing Phone 2 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,700mAh large battery. However, he didn’t share any information regarding the pricing.

Furthermore, the leaks assume that the cheaper model will arrive with 8GB of RAM, while the more expensive variant will come with 12GB of RAM.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nothing Phone 1 came in 2 memory options, 128GB and 256GB of storage, both coupled with 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched at €549, so there will be around a 30% increase in the prices.

