Check out the Specs of two Upcoming foldables from vivo

In the last year or so, we have seen that smartphone manufacturers are gradually shifting their focus towards foldable phone sections. In this regard, the smartphone manufacturer vivo is anticipated to launch a couple of book-style foldable phones by the end of Q1 2024. According to a credible source, the upcoming two phones will be the X Fold 3 and the X Fold 3 Pro, and both of these have been certified by Chinese authorities.

Moreover, the source also claims that the two phones will bring a number of improvements in contrast to the X Fold 2. These include a larger battery, upgraded screen resolution, 50 MP sensors for all cameras, and a lightweight body.

This is the first time we are seeing a more powerful variant of foldable phones, a tactic widely used in traditional smartphones. In addition, the source revealed that the X Fold3 Pro will feature a periscope lens for the telephoto camera, 50W wireless charging, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Besides, it seems like vivo might offer the X Fold3 with a few features removed for a reduced price, while the X Fold3 Pro will be the true successor of the X Fold2.

On the one hand, having different options is good for consumers, but it won’t matter too much if vivo decides to keep selling its foldable only in China.