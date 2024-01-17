Check out the Top Performing Smartphone Companies in 2023 – IDC Report

The Silicon Valley giant Apple successfully took the top spot in terms of worldwide smartphone shipments and market share, according to the latest report from IDC. As per the estimates, Apple shipped 234.6 million smartphones in 2023, with a market share of 20.1%. On the other hand, Samsung only managed 226.6 million smartphone shipments with a market share of 19.4%.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi came in third place with 145.9 million units shipped and a 12.5% market share. Next up is Oppo, which managed to take the fourth spot with 103.1 million units shipped and 8.8% of the market share. Transsion (parent company of Infinix & Tecno) came in the fifth position with 94.9 million units shipped with an 8.1% market share.

Compared to 2022, Apple’s shipments rose by 3.7%, and Transsion’s shipments increased by an impressive 30.8%. On the other hand, Samsung’s shipments declined by 13.6% year-on-year, Xiaomi’s by 4.7%, and Oppo’s by 9.9%. If we look at the market in total, the smartphone shipments declined 3.2% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2023, Apple retained the position with 80.5 million shipments and a 24.7% market share, Samsung shipped 53 million smartphones with a 16.3% market share, and Xiaomi shipped 40.7 million units and had 12.5% of the market share.

Transsion came in fourth place with 28.2 million shipments and 8.6% market share, and vivo came fourth with 24.1 million shipments and 7.5% market share. Overall, the smartphone market rose in Q4 2023 by 8.5% compared to Q4 2022.

