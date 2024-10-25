OnePlus recently unveiled OxygenOS 15, the latest version of its user interface, built on Android 15. This release introduces a variety of new features, including the much-anticipated “Circle to Search” and “Open Canvas” tools, enhancing user customization and productivity options. This update is a positive step forward for OnePlus, it still lags behind competitors in terms of AI capabilities. In this article, we will tell you when OxygenOS 15 is coming to your OnePlus device.

OnePlus announced that the initial beta testing phase will launch on the upcoming OnePlus 12 on October 30, with a broader rollout to follow. Open Betas will allow users to test new features and provide feedback that will inform the timeline for a stable release. OnePlus’s beta strategy aims to ensure a smoother experience by addressing any issues before the stable version goes live. Additionally, it appears that the OnePlus 13 will be the first device to ship with OxygenOS 15 as a stable, out-of-the-box software, providing users with an immediate experience of the latest OnePlus OS innovations.

Check Out When OxygenOS 15 is Coming to Your OnePlus Device

The rollout plan for OxygenOS 15 covers several OnePlus devices in phases. The first wave will focus on flagship models like the OnePlus 12 and 12R, allowing early adopters to test the Open Beta. This approach helps OnePlus identify bugs and improvements while gathering valuable user feedback on performance and usability. In November, the Open Beta program will expand to include more models, such as the OnePlus Open foldable and the Pad 2 tablet, marking the company’s commitment to rolling out the OS to its latest devices across multiple form factors.

Older models, including the OnePlus 11 series, as well as devices from OnePlus’s mid-range Nord lineup, will receive OxygenOS 15 later. The third phase will cover these older flagships and newer Nord models, with beta releases expected in early 2025. This staggered rollout strategy aims to ensure a stable user experience across all supported devices. OnePlus has also indicated that carrier-specific models may experience slight delays as updates will need to pass through individual carriers.

OnePlus users are eager for enhanced AI functionality, a key trend in modern smartphone operating systems. In response, OnePlus plans to integrate AI features by the end of November, adding tools that could improve performance, battery life, and camera capabilities. However, these AI upgrades will be limited to certain models to maintain optimal functionality, especially in devices with hardware specifically suited for AI processing. These advancements aim to improve the overall user experience by learning user preferences and automating various tasks.

The path to a stable release remains flexible, with OnePlus emphasizing that its timeline will depend heavily on user feedback from the Open Beta program. Historically, Open Beta programs at OnePlus have lasted from one to three months, depending on the number of issues that need addressing. However, if significant bugs are discovered, this phase could extend further. By implementing this flexible approach, OnePlus aims to deliver a polished product with fewer bugs and smoother overall performance.

No doubt, OxygenOS 15 introduces a new suite of features and improvements to OnePlus devices, making them more customizable and user-friendly. With a detailed roadmap for its beta phases and eventual stable release, OnePlus is positioning itself to deliver a refined experience that aligns with the latest Android developments. Users can look forward to innovative AI features, enhanced functionality, and a continued commitment to quality across a range of devices.