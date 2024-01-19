Check out which Older Devices Will Get ‘Galaxy AI Experience’

As we witness AI penetration in multiple aspects of the digital realm, the smartphone industry is also making a shift by including AI-powered features (Galaxy AI experience) in their smartphones. The latest instance is Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, which unveiled a range of AI-powered features for the flagship S24 series.

However, that’s not all, as Samsung made another exciting announcement regarding last year’s premium Samsung devices. The company officially confirmed its plans to incorporate the Galaxy AI experience into the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9. The devices will receive the update later, in the first half of 2024.

Samsung has incorporated the Chat Assist feature, which can translate languages in real time. Moreover, it can perform tone correction in texts and emails, assuring that communication is clear and transcending language barriers.

Suggested Edits in photos are another impressive feature, developed to simplify the photo editing process. The new tool automatically corrects elements such as shadows and reflections, making sure that your photos look their best with minimal effort.

Similar to the Google Lens app, the Google-powered Circle to Search feature combines the worlds of conventional text-based queries with visual search. However, the absence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips in older models raises concerns regarding potential performance differences. Still, Samsung’s commitment to extending these new software features to last year’s flagship devices is an admirable move, and it may lead to more sales.

