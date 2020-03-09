Telenor Number Check Code 2020 | How to Check Telenor Number?

If you do not know your Telenor SIM number, have no balance in your sim, and you still want to Check Telenor Number?

Good News!

This guide will help you check Telenor number without balance.

How to Check Telenor Number? Telenor Number Check Code 2018

There are three easy methods to check Telenor number.

Method 1 | Telenor Number Check via SMS:

Send an empty SMS [icon name=”envelope-o” class=”” unprefixed_class=””] to 7421. You’ll get an sms from the operator with your sim number.

Method 2 | Call 345:

3 Things you need before calling:

NAME CNIC IMSI Number (You’ll find at the back of your sim)

Method 3 | Telenor Website Live Chat

[icon name=”phone” class=”” unprefixed_class=””] Dial, ask them to check your Telenor number, give them the above three details, and they will provide you with your Telenor sim number.

Same 3 things you’ll be needing:

Name CNIC IMSI number (On the back of your Telenor SIM)

> Log on to Telenor and click Live Chat at the bottom right of your screen. (on smartphones, you will find it at the bottom of your screen)

> Ask them that you need to check Telenor number. Give them details, and they’ll provide you with the number.

How to Check an Inactive Telenor SIM Number?

If in case you have an inactive Telenor sim and you want to check the number of that inactive Telenor SIM, then you’ll need to follow Method 2 / Method 3 Only, Method 1 will not work for inactive Telenor SIM.

You Might wanna check out the Telenor Balance Check Code 2020.

About Telenor:

Telenor Pakistan is 100% owned and claimed by Telenor Group and has an impression spreading over all through the nation. With an active user base of more than 43 Million, it is the second biggest Mobile Operator in Pakistan. Telenor propelled its tasks in Pakistan in 2005 and has a workforce of more than 1,900 employees.

Disclaimer:

The above methods will make you able to check Telenor number for free without an issue, if you still face any issue, you can ask our team, we will get back to you shortly.

In many cases, companies change codes at any time without notifying. In that case, let us know about any code that isn’t working, we’ll update that with the latest and also remove it, if it isn’t working anymore.

SEE ALSO: Telenor Call packages