Check which of your iPhone apps has an update ready with these Steps

An App update is a blessing in disguise as it not only brings improvements along but also adds new features to its pool. The app updates are like unexpected packages that come to make your lives easier. Usually, iPhone users have the privilege of getting their apps updated overnight. However, there are many users who prefer to update iPhone apps manually.

In order to do this, you need to follow these steps on iOS 14

Go to settings

Tap on the App Store

Toggle off App Updates

When a user will toggle the option off, he will receive a notification whenever any app has an update. If a user opts for the automatic update by keeping that toggle on, users will be able to have the latest version of apps installed in their devices. Many users do not want all their apps to get updated automatically as they seldom use all the apps present in mobile phones.

Steps to Check Updates for your iPhone apps

Though the above-mentioned method is really good, however since some users won’t be interested in this way, they can keep their automatic toggle off as there is another way to keep your apps updated.

Open App Store

Tap on circle placed at the upper right corner having your initials

Now you will get another screen

At the bottom quarter of the screen, you can view apps with a pill-shaped icon that are recently updated. That icon can be clicked in order to open the button.

By tapping on the icon, the app can be opened.

Now put your finger on the upper part of the screen where the icon and name is listed

Upon clicking it, the options will scroll down. Find the word “Update” in it

Let your finger go down and it will show if there are any new updates for your app

Now it’s upon you, whether you want to update those apps or not

