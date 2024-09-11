Cheezious Empowers Over 50 Women with E-Commerce Skills Through SheWins Initiative

Cheezious, has supported and sponsored the education and training of over 50 young women through the pioneering SheWins initiative. This program equips these girls with essential e-commerce skills, empowering them to launch their own businesses from the comfort of their homes.

This effort is a continuation of Cheezious’ commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the empowerment of women. By supporting Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Cheezious is furthering its role as a champion of education, independence, and entrepreneurship for women.

CEO of Cheezious, Imran Ejaz, stated that this graduation ceremony marks a continuation of Cheezious’ commitment to giving back to the community and empowering women. We are excited about our ongoing collaboration with PITB and will continue to sponsor even more women in the next cohort, providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Cheezious remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the SheWins program. As a key partner, Cheezious plays a vital role in uplifting women by providing them with opportunities, resources, and encouragement to succeed in the digital economy. Through initiatives like this, Cheezious is dedicated to empowering the next generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs.

