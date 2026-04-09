Chery Master Pakistan to Launch Tiggo 7 PHEV on April 10, Accelerating Pakistan’s Transition to Plug-in Hybrid Technology

Chery Master Pakistan is all set to launch its C-segment 5-seater plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the Tiggo 7, in Pakistan on April 10, as the company expands its locally assembled new energy vehicle portfolio, building Pakistan’s largest CKD PHEV lineup, and intensifies competition in the SUV market.

The company said the Tiggo 7 PHEV will be offered as a locally assembled (CKD) model from the outset, with deliveries targeted within June 2026, subject to booking volumes.

The launch comes at a time of rising fuel prices in Pakistan, with the company positioning the Tiggo 7 PHEV as a technologically advanced and cost-efficient mobility solution. It said the vehicle can reduce fuel costs by over 70% compared to conventional petrol SUVs when used in pure electric mode for daily driving, while also contributing to lower fuel imports and reduced dependence on imported energy.

Built on Chery’s fifth-generation Super Hybrid architecture, the world’s best plug-in hybrid technology, engineered as a purpose-built platform, the vehicle combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 18.3 kWh battery and dedicated hybrid transmission. The system produces 255 kW (342 horsepower) and 525 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 8.4 seconds.

The company said the vehicle offers over 90 kilometres of pure electric driving range and a combined range of over 1,200 kilometres, positioning it as a dual-use solution for both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

The Tiggo 7 PHEV is also among Chery’s highest-volume global models. The Tiggo 7 series has remained one of China’s best-selling SUVs for four consecutive years and stands among the most exported models in Chery’s global portfolio.

According to the company, the vehicle is equipped with eight airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with features including a 24.6-inch dual display, Sony audio system, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

Globally, Chery remains China’s largest automotive exporter for over two decades, with operations in more than 120 countries and a global user base exceeding 19 million.

In Pakistan, the brand operates through Master Auto Engineering, part of the Master Group with over 60 years of industrial and automotive experience.

The company said dealership and aftersales infrastructure had been established nationwide prior to launch, with test drives available across its network.

Pricing and booking details are expected to be announced separately on 10th April, while management indicated that early deliveries are being prioritised to pre-empt potential changes in government policy affecting hybrid vehicles.

With plug-in hybrid options still limited in the segment, the Tiggo 7 PHEV enters the market as a technologically advanced and cost-efficient alternative to conventional petrol and hybrid SUVs.

Also Read: Government to Review Tax Relief for Hybrid Vehicles in Pakistan