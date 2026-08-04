Chery Surpasses 20 Million Global Vehicle Sales as Monthly Exports Exceed 200,000

Chery vehicles in Pakistan, celebrates another major global milestone for the Chery brand as Chery Group surpassed 20 million cumulative vehicle sales worldwide, while becoming the first Chinese automaker to export more than 200,000 vehicles in a single month. These achievements further reinforce Chery’s position among the world’s fastest-growing automotive manufacturers and reflect the brand’s continued global momentum.

In July 2026, Chery Group sold 276,820 vehicles, representing a 23.3% year-on-year increase. Monthly exports reached a record 202,533 vehicles, up 70.1% year-on-year, making Chery the first Chinese automotive manufacturer to surpass 200,000 vehicle exports in a single month. During the same period, Chery’s new energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 129,067 units, marking a 97.5% year-on-year increase and setting another monthly record for the Group. From January to July 2026, cumulative vehicle sales reached 1.63 million units, while cumulative exports exceeded 1.14 million units, underscoring Chery’s sustained international growth.

Following Chery Holding Group’s successful inclusion in the Fortune Global 500 in recent years, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (9973.HK) has now made its own debut on the 2026 Fortune Global 500 as an independently listed company, entering the ranking at No. 383. Chery Automobile also ranked 30th globally in the Fortune Global 500 Return on Equity (ROE) Top 50 with an ROE of 36.5%, placing first among Chinese companies featured in the ranking.

Further reinforcing its growing global brand strength, Chery also ranked 11th overall and No. 1 in the automotive category in the 2026 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, marking its ninth consecutive appearance on the prestigious ranking

These global achievements further strengthen the foundation behind Chery in Pakistan, where Master Auto Engineering, a company of Master Group, is committed to bringing Chery’s internationally recognised products, advanced technologies and customer-centric philosophy to the local market. Backed by Master Group’s decades of industrial excellence and automotive manufacturing expertise, MAE continues to expand Chery’s footprint across Pakistan through local manufacturing, an expanding nationwide dealership and aftersales network, and a growing portfolio of intelligent and new-energy mobility solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Samir Malik, CEO Master Auto Engineering, said:

“These remarkable global milestones demonstrate Chery’s consistent focus on innovation, quality and long-term sustainable growth. Surpassing 20 million global vehicle sales, achieving record-breaking exports and Chery Automobile’s inclusion in the Fortune Global 500 as a listed company reflect the strength and credibility of a brand that continues to earn the trust of customers worldwide. At Master Auto Engineering, we are proud to bring this global excellence to Pakistan through world-class products, local manufacturing capabilities and an unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional ownership experience for Pakistani customers.”

Beyond automotive manufacturing, Chery continues to expand its global technology ecosystem, with cumulative deliveries of its AiMOGA humanoid robot surpassing 2,000 units across more than 60 countries and regions, reflecting the company’s continued investment in intelligent technologies.

As Chery continues to reach new milestones globally, Master Auto Engineering remains focused on translating that global strength into meaningful value for Pakistani families through continued investment in product innovation, local manufacturing, nationwide network expansion and sustainable mobility solutions. Together, Chery and Master Auto Engineering remain committed to shaping the future of mobility in Pakistan by delivering globally proven technologies backed by trusted local expertise.

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