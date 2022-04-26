Since the 1960s, the Corvette has been associated with massive V8 power, which also defines the distinctive sound of Chevrolet race cars ripping through the tracks. However, with fast-paced development in technology and climate change, the company has to make a transition towards low emission vehicles or electric vehicles (EV).

In this regard, Chevrolet revealed yesterday that an “electrified” Corvette will be released, with a completely electric version to follow. So you must be wondering what’s the difference between the two? Electrified denotes some form of hybridization, such as a plug-in hybrid system capable of traveling a short distance in fully electric mode. The term “fully electric” refers to a vehicle that is entirely powered by batteries and produces no emissions.

Chevrolet to Launch a Fully Electric Corvette Soon

For the time being, those are the only details we know, however, Chevrolet has released a teaser video, which shows the Corvette performing a hard launch and drifting on what look to be salt flats. You can see that the machine is rotating all four wheels if you look closely. Moreover, if you scrutinize, you will see that the front wheels spin first.

If I had to guess, this suggests the front wheels will be powered by electric motors while the rear wheels would be propelled by a V8, similar to the Acura NSX. This should result in a very powerful configuration, which should be even better in low-grip situations.

What about the all-electric model? Can you guess what kind of configuration will it adopt? It may seem a little ahead of the time but don’t worry as Chevrolet has also stated that conventional gasoline-powered cars will not be phased out. Not yet, at least.

