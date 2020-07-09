Chevy has already confirmed that the price of the 2021 Corvette would be the same as the 2020 model, and now General Motors have shared more information on the car’s updates for its second model year. The 2021 new model will give the glance in two new colors with high-end features, and with slightly different options.

Chevrolet’s 2021 Corvette Features Revealed

GM said, “Our mission was to develop a new sports car, combining the successful attributes of Corvette with the performance and driving experience of mid-engine supercars,” said Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm the mid-engine Corvette brought following its launch and are keeping it fresh with new content for the 2021 model.”

2021 Corvette Features:

Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension, which is new for non-Z51 models.

Standard wireless Apple CarPlay/wireless Android auto

Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat exterior color

Silver Flare Metallic exterior color

Sky Cool Gray/Yellow Strike interior color

New full-length dual racing stripe package colors: blue, orange, red and yellow

Stinger Stripes in three colors: Carbon Flash/Edge Red, Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow and Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver

Driver mode on-screen visualization and new track digital tachometer

Standard Buckle To Drive, a safety technology that, when active, can prevent the driver from shifting the vehicle out of park if the driver’s seat belt is not buckled for up to 20 seconds

Engine’s Features:

Engine: 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 with direct injection, variable valve timing and active fuel management

Transmission: eight-speed dual-clutch with manual and automatic modes

Six modes of Driver Mode Selector — Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, and MyMode and Z Mode customizable modes

Brakes: four-wheel antilock, four-wheel disc, four-piston calipers (12.6-inch front rotors, 13.3-inch rear rotors)

NEW: Available Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension. It reads the road better, providing more precise data.

Available Z51 Performance Package: brakes, suspension, exhaust among other features

Z51 Performance with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, includes Performance Traction Management

Front lift: adjustable height with memory

Source: Chevrolet Page

