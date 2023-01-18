Chevy Wraps Off The Fastest Corvette E-Ray 2024

Advertisement

Brace yourselves as the highly anticipated American sports car is going partly electric. Recently, Chevy pulled the wraps off the Corvette E-Ray 2024 revealing a dual powertrain affair. It is claimed to be the fastest Corvette by the company yet.

Here’s Everything We Know About Corvette E-Ray 2024

In the fastest sports car, there is 6.2L Small Block V8 that sits behind the driver in a mid-engine configuration. In addition to that, an electric motor is also connected to the front wheels. It actually provides AWD and instant torque for improved off-the-line launches. The best part of the news is that the company is bringing the Corvette into the electric future.

Chevy claims that this Corvette is the quickest production model ever made, with a 2.5-second 0-60 time. No doubt, it upsets the current title holder, the monstrous 2019 Corvette ZR-1 which has the capability to hit 60 mph in 2.85 seconds. However, let me tell you that this electrified sports car does not need to be plugged in to recharge. The best part about it is that its battery is exclusively charged by regenerative braking and when the vehicle is coasting.

There are more benefits of the dual-powertrain arrangement. The E-Ray features eAWD making it perform better on the track with both axles powered, even in adverse weather conditions. In addition to that, drivers have the option to drive only on battery power as long as the vehicle’s speed does not exceed 45 mph. Reports claim that a single electric motor powers the front wheels producing 160 hp and 125 lb. ft of torque. The E-Ray produces 655 hp when combined with the 6.2L V8.

Let me tell you that Corvette E-Ray isn’t the first sports car to boast two different powertrains for propulsion. The Polestar 1 uses a similar affair in a different configuration. The significant difference is that the E-Ray allows driving on an electric motor. The company says that the fastest Corvette E-Ray will go on sale sometime in 2023. The MSRP will start at $104,295 for the coupe and $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible model.

