Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, has warned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) of contempt of court charges for attempting to reinstate the ban on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). During a court hearing, the chief justice expressed strong disapproval of PTA’s actions, emphasizing that the regulator’s conduct could lead to serious legal consequences.

The controversy arose when PTA filed a revision appeal, claiming that the platform had not been restored despite an earlier court order. The appeal was connected to a recent notification issued by the Ministry of Interior. PTA’s lawyers sought clarification on the previous court decision and attempted to justify the regulator’s stance. However, the court was not convinced, raising concerns about the potential misrepresentation or misconduct by the PTA.

Chief Justice Criticizes PTA for Attempting to Reinstate X Ban

Chief Justice Siddiqui asked the PTA officials directly who had instructed them to alter their position on the matter. When no satisfactory explanation was provided, the court signalled that contempt charges could be initiated against the PTA. The Deputy Attorney General attempted to clarify the situation. He suggested that the PTA’s actions were a result of pressure from the ongoing case. However, the chief justice dismissed this explanation. He stated that this was not a case of human error but a deliberate action by the regulator.

Several of PTA’s lawyers tried to distance themselves from the revised stance, further complicating the situation. The court noted that PTA could have simply remained neutral rather than submitting a conflicting statement. Chief Justice Siddiqui also questioned whether the regulator was seeking a revision of the previous court order. However, it was made clear that the court had no intention of withdrawing or modifying the earlier decision.

The court’s strong stance against the PTA highlights the seriousness of the issue, particularly regarding the regulator’s responsibilities and the importance of upholding judicial decisions. The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for September 24. The court will take further legal actions if the PTA fails to comply with the court’s directives.

This case underscores the tension between regulatory authorities and judicial oversight in Pakistan, particularly in matters involving social media platforms and freedom of expression.

