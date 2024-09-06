Chief Justice to Hear Petition Against Installation of Firewall & WMS

The implementation of a firewall and web management system (WMS) has remained a point of discussion in the last few weeks. Parties that oppose the installation of a firewall and WMS also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC). However, in a surprising turn of events, Justice Faisal Zaman decided not to proceed with the petition challenging the implementation of a firewall and WMS. The case has now been forwarded to the Chief Justice for further scrutiny.

The petition was filed by advocate Azhar Siddique, who opposes the implementation of firewall and seeks legal action against it. the petition claims that the installation of the firewall could violate fundamental rights, therefore, requiring a thorough evaluation.

Pertinently, the case follows a similar petition filed in IHC by senior journalist Hamid Mir. The petition represented by lawyer Imaan Mazari, argues that the firewall installation has significantly slowed down internet speeds, which is detrimental to the digital economy.

Moreover, the petition calls for suspending the installation of firewalls and emphasizes that such measures should only be taken after consulting stakeholders.

In addition, the petition highlighted that access to the internet for earning a livelihood should be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.

The case now awaits further proceedings as the Chief Justice will assess the concerns raised regarding the installation of the firewall and WMS.

