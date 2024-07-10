China-Exclusive Realme GT 6 Goes Official: Check Out Its Specs

The latest member of the highly anticipated Realme GT6 series has been launched in China. The China-exclusive Realme GT 6 model distinguishes itself from the international variant with a unique design, featuring flat sides and a larger camera island. Moreover, the Chinese variant boasts outstanding internal upgrades, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a massive 5,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Let’s dig into what the Chinese variant offers.

Realme GT 6 Specs

Display and Design

The Realme GT 6 comes with a flat 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display. Moreover, it offers a FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The display panel, manufactured by BOE, is protected by Crystal Armor glass. It is one of the best alternatives to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 found in many high-end devices.

Camera Setup

As per the camera details, the GT 6 features a 50MP IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens (IMX355). However, the front display has a punch-hole design housing a 16MP selfie snapper. The camera setup provides high-quality photography and videography capabilities, catering to both casual and professional users.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers the handset, ensuring top-tier performance for all applications and games. Moreover, it runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top, offering a smooth and customizable user experience.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone comes with a robust 5,800 mAh battery, providing extended usage without frequent recharging. Moreover, the 120W fast charging capability guarantees the battery can be quickly charged, minimizing downtime.

Color Options

The Realme GT 6 is available in three attractive color options: Light Year White, Storm Purple, and Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s have a look:

Realme GT 6 Price

The price tag for the 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant starts at CNY 2,799 ($385) and goes up to CNY 3,899 ($536) for the model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Open sales in China will reportedly begin on July 15.