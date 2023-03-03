China is the Leader in Emerging Technologies, Report Claims

Advertisement

‘Let China Sleep for when she wakes she will shake the world,” Napolean rightly pointed out more than 2 centuries ago. It is evident from China’s extravagant progress in almost every domain. China has a “shocking lead” in 37 out of 44 vital and emerging technologies, while Western democracies are losing the global fight for research output. It was reported by a security think tank recently after tracking military, space, energy, and biotechnology.

Advertisement

According to a survey conducted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), all of the top 10 research institutions in the world are located in the People’s Republic of China. The study, which was funded by the United States Department of State, found that s was frequently ranked second, despite its leadership in high-performance computing, quantum computing, tiny satellites, and vaccine research.

The report stated,

Advertisement

Western democracies are losing the global technology rivalry, particularly the battle for scientific and research breakthroughs, and urged governments to invest more in research. Through government programs, China acquired a “stunning lead in high-impact research.

The report urged democratic nations to interact more frequently to establish safe supply chains and “quickly pursue a strategic essential technology upgrade.” According to ASPI, the most cited scientific papers are the most likely to lead to patents.

The report further stated that China’s hypersonic missile breakthrough in 2021 would have been noticed sooner if China’s robust research had been detected. China produced 48.49% of the world’s high-impact research articles on advanced aviation engines, notably hypersonics, over the past five years, and is home to seven of the world’s top 10 research institutions.

Advertisement

China’s scientific prowess in the domains of photonic sensors and quantum communication could result in it “turning dark” to the surveillance of western intelligence, including the “Five Eyes” of Britain, the United States, Australia, and Canada, according to the report.

In addition, national researcher talent flows and monopolistic risks were monitored. China is projected to achieve monopoly status in ten disciplines, including synthetic biology, where it conducts one-third of all research. Furthermore, the country can also dominate in electric batteries, 5G technology, and nanomanufacturing.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences, a government research organization, placed first or second in the majority of the 44 tracked technologies, spanning defense, space, robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials, and quantum technology.

Advertisement

China was strengthening its research with foreign information, and the statistics showed that one-fifth of the country’s top experts had received training in a Five Eyes nation, the report stated.

The study advocated visa screening mechanisms to restrict illegal technology transfers and promote international cooperation with security allies. Australia’s universities have stated that they comply with rules aimed to prevent the illicit transfer of technology to China, but have also emphasized the importance of international collaboration in university research.

Check out? Chairman of China Mobile, Mr. Yang Jie Attended the MWC 2023 and gave a Keynote Speech via the “Digital-intelligent Self”