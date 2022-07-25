The People’s Republic of China is constructing Tiangong, also known as the Tiangong space station, in low Earth orbit between 340 and 450 kilometers above the planet’s surface. The “Third Step” of the China Manned Space Program aims to build China’s first permanent space station. Yesterday, the People’s Republic of China launched a new module for its Tiangong space station.

As per a source, a Long March 5B rocket was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan. The Wentian laboratory module, the second of three modules will join the Tianhe module that was launched last year. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the third and final Mengtian module is scheduled for launch in October of this year, and will join these two.

China Launches 2nd Module of its Low Orbit Tiangong Space Station

The three-person Shenzhou-14 crew, who went with the first module of the space station in June, will take delivery of the Wenchang module and start the installation process. They are currently residing in the Tianhe module, which holds the astronaut living quarters; the Wenchang module, which houses research tools; and the Mengtian module (scheduled for Oct), which will also serve as a laboratory.

The Chinese Media stated that the launch was “a complete success.” Around 13 hours after launch, the 18-meter-long, 23-ton module is expected to dock with the Tiangong station. In addition to being used for scientific, the module also has backup navigation, propulsion, and orientation controls for the Tianhe module. A robotic arm is also included in the module for transporting cargo outside the station.

China aims to have the Tiangong station continuously occupied by Chinese astronauts for at least 10 years, with foreign astronauts and possibly space tourists also being able to visit. The station is a component of China’s long-term goal for space research. Crews have had to leave the station before another crew can arrive because there has only been one module to the station so far. However, because Wenchang now has additional overnight accommodations, teams will be able to execute handovers as new personnel arrives.

