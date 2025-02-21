According to the latest reports, China overcomes semiconductor and OS challenges amid US sanctions. Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, recently told Chinese President Xi Jinping that concerns over China’s lack of homegrown semiconductor chips and operating systems have significantly eased. President Xi made this statement during a meeting where he engaged with leading private sector entrepreneurs to discuss the country’s technological progress and future growth.

The discussion, reported by China’s state-run newspaper People’s Daily, included top business figures such as Ren Zhengfei of Huawei, Wang Chuanfu of electric vehicle giant BYD, and Lei Jun of Xiaomi. The meeting took place on Monday, and officials allowed six company founders to speak directly to Xi. While state media had previously only shared Xi’s remarks from such meetings, this time, limited details of what the entrepreneurs said were also made public.

China Overcomes Semiconductor and OS Challenges Amid US Sanctions

Ren specifically referenced the long-standing concerns about China’s technological self-sufficiency, which have been described using the phrase “lack of core and soul.” This phrase, first used in 1999 by a former Chinese technology minister, refers to the country’s historical dependence on foreign semiconductor chips (“core”) and operating systems (“soul”). Ren’s statement that these concerns have eased suggests that China has made substantial progress in reducing its reliance on foreign technology. He also expressed confidence in China’s ability to continue advancing, stating, “I firmly believe a greater China will rise faster.”

Huawei has played a crucial role in China’s push for technological self-reliance, particularly in response to U.S. sanctions that restricted access to advanced semiconductor technology. Despite these sanctions, Huawei has managed to develop its own cutting-edge chips and an independent operating system, strengthening China’s position in the global tech landscape.

Other entrepreneurs also spoke about China’s technological progress during the meeting. BYD’s Wang Chuanfu highlighted how the country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry had grown from scratch and now stands as a major global competitor. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s Lei Jun emphasized that, under Xi’s leadership, China could overcome any future challenges, regardless of changes in the international political landscape.

Additionally, representatives from Will Semiconductor, a leading Chinese chipmaker, humanoid robot manufacturer Unitree, and New Hope Group, China’s largest feed producer, also addressed the president. Their presence underscored the diverse range of industries China is focusing on to enhance its self-reliance and technological strength.

Impact of These Developments

The remarks made during this meeting reflect China’s growing confidence in its ability to develop advanced technology independently. Huawei’s success in producing its own high-end chips despite U.S. restrictions is a major breakthrough, signalling that China’s semiconductor industry is advancing rapidly. This shift could reshape global tech supply chains, reducing China’s reliance on Western technology and increasing competition in sectors like telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the discussion highlights the Chinese government’s commitment to fostering innovation within the private sector. With companies like Huawei, BYD, and Xiaomi making significant technological strides, China is positioning itself as a stronger global competitor. However, ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions may continue to challenge its ambitions. Nonetheless, the confidence expressed by industry leaders suggests that China is on a determined path toward technological self-sufficiency.

See Also: Will Xiaomi and Qualcomm Partnership Make the Phone More Expensive?