China restricts kid’s ‘Gaming Time’ to three hours- An Impressive move

The National Press and Publication Administration of China has issued a notice restricting children’ access to internet gaming. Beginning September 1st, video game firms will be required to limit gaming time to three hours each week, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It is a considerable and noticeable drop from the previous restriction, which was usually restricted at 1.5 hours per day in 2019. Tencent was compelled to limit kids’ access to the blockbuster popular mobile title Honor of Kings to an hour on weeknights and two hours on weekends earlier this month. The new limitation is expected to have an influence on the share prices of firms in this sector, which has recently been volatile.

This is not the first time China has attempted to limit how much time kids spend playing video games. This impressive move is part of China’s escalating crackdown on technology firms. Tencent, the world’s largest video game seller, is also China’s most valuable publicly listed corporation.

Despite earning a huge revenue in 2020, China restricted the gaming time for kids

According to a research by the China Internet Network Information Center, the gaming sector in China generated around $43.2 billion revenue by the end of 2020, a 20.71 percent increase over the previous year. A astounding 518 million people played online games.