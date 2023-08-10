China Tightens Its Grip On App Store Developers

The government of China has recently announced that all App Store developers must be based in China or partner with a local publisher. The app developers also need to provide business details including an address. It clearly means that China is tightening its grip on the developers by introducing a new set of rules for them.

China Introduces New Set Of Strict Rules For App Store Developers

Let me tell you that China also introduced a new law banning ChatGPT-like apps, and games demanding an official license. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information (MIIT) has announced that mobile app developers need to file business details. They need to fulfill the requirement immediately. However, there is a grace period that will expire in March 2024. At the end of that transition period, the government will reportedly penalize developers. It is still not known whether that means forcing Apple to remove the apps from the App Store, imposing fines, or possibly both.