China to Ban Apple and Qualcomm in Response to US Restrictions

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has been facing critical setbacks ever since the company was blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. Due to which, Huawei has been cut off from its supply of international software and hardware and was compelled to switch to the alternative sources.

Now after a year has passed and the restrictions have not been eased by the US. Therefore, China is planning for hard retaliatory measures. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce is reportedly preparing its own “Unreliable Entity List” that will be comprised of, “Foreign organizations, individuals and companies that block or shut supply chains, or take discriminatory measures for non-commercial reasons, whose actions endanger the business of Chinese companies as well as global consumers and companies”.

China to Ban Apple, Qualcomm and Boeing in Response to US Restrictions

The entities included on this list will have to face legal and administrative measures and the Chinese citizens will be warned against them as well. Till now, it is unexplained what exactly these legal and administrative measures will be. The sources with confidential knowledge on the matter apprehend that the Chinese government is looking to target firms that depend massively on China and its resources. There are rumours that the list of entities will be comprised of Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Boeing at the first stage but more can be added over time if regarded necessary.

Huawei has already designed its own HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) and exclusively utilises the domestic Kirin chips in its smartphones as an alternate option to the trade ban. The firm also unveiled Harmony OS, otherwise popular as HongMeng OS for its smart TVs and other smart accessories.

Check out? China Mobile and Huawei Install World’s Highest 5G Tower on Mount Everest