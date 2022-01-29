China announced plans to boost space cooperation with Pakistan, including the development of a space centre and the launching of more satellites. A white paper titled “China’s Space Programme: A 2021 Perspective”, released by the State Council or the Central Cabinet, outlines the future expansion plans for China’s burgeoning space industry, which has successfully launched missions to the Moon and Mars.

China To Build Space Centre, More Satellites For Pakistan

China is currently building its own space station, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. The white paper revealed that China completed the in-orbit delivery of the Pakistan Remote-Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1), Venezuelan Remote-Sensing Satellite (VRSS-2), Sudan Remote-Sensing Satellite (SRSS-1), and the Algerian Communications Satellite (Alcomsat-1).

China has provided satellite-carrying or launching services for many countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Canada, Brazil and Luxembourg.

Additionally, China has conducted space product and technology cooperation with countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Argentina, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

Back in 2018, China had helped Pakistan to launch two satellites — Pakistan’s first optical remote sensing satellite PRSS-1, and a smaller observation craft PakTES-1A. In 2019, the two countries signed an agreement on space exploration, marking a new phase in space science cooperation between the close allies.

