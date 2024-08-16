China’s ADM Group to Invest $250 Million in Pakistan’s EV Industry

Pakistan is taking steps to boost green energy initiatives as it is one of the countries that have been most affected by climate change. In this regard, an investment agreement was finalized during a meeting in Islamabad between Pakistan’s Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and the CEO of China’s ADM Group. The latter has announced a $250 million investment in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector.

ADM Group’s investment will enable in establishing a network of EV charging stations across Pakistan in the course of three to five years. This infrastructure will support the widespread adoption of EVs and will also lay the groundwork for EV manufacturing in the country. The CEO of ADM Group said that the new EVs will have a range of up to 300 kms on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Information said that this investment would create multiple job opportunities and bring advanced technology to Pakistan. Minister Hussain reiterated the government’s efforts to facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) in the rising EV sector. He mentioned that the shift towards electric vehicles is important for lowering carbon emissions and making transportation more affordable for consumers.

The collaboration also highlights Pakistan’s emerging potential as a hub for EV production, and aligns with the the country’s green energy goals.

