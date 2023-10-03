China’s Lunar Mission, Cheng E6 Will Carry Pakistani Satellite To Space

According to the latest reports, China is preparing for its Cheng E6 lunar mission. China’s next mission is scheduled for the first half of 2024. The inclusion of a Pakistani satellite among its payload is making this mission even more noteworthy. It means that China and Pakistan are stepping up their cooperation in the space sector as well.

China’s Cheng E6 Lunar Mission Is Scheduled For 2024

According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the Cheng E6 mission is on its way for its moon-bound travel. This mission is all set to promote international cooperation as it will be carrying payloads from different countries. Reports claim that China’s lunar mission will carry a payload from Pakistan, the European Space Agency (ESA), France, and Italy.

If we talk about the scientific instruments onboard Cheng E6, there will be French equipment to test radioactive gas. In addition to that, ESA’s Negative Ion Detector and Italy’s Valle Brett Radar System will also be a part of this lunar adventure. The noteworthy inclusion is Pakistan’s CubeSat satellite that will be transmitted to orbit the moon.

According to the latest information, Cheng E6 will be hovering to explore the moon’s dark side. Moreover, it will collect samples from its surface, before making its return to Earth. It is pertinent to mention here that this mission will mark the first-ever recovery of samples from the moon’s dark side. Just for your information, all previous missions collected samples from the moon’s near surface. The major goal of this mission is to collect samples from different lunar regions to provide important insights into the moon’s age and geological history.