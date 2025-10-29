Chinese Action-Adventure Game ‘Longevity Yin and Yang’ Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Chinese developer 11 Games has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming action-adventure title, Longevity Yin and Yang. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 5, promising a visually stunning and immersive experience.

Set in an alternate version of the Ming dynasty, the game blends Chinese mythology and fantasy elements to create a rich and mysterious world. The trailer gives fans a first look at the exciting gameplay mechanics and the artistic design that reflects traditional Chinese culture.

In the trailer, players can see fast-paced combat and exploration systems. The video highlights mechanics like dodging, parrying, and grappling with a hook blade. One of the most eye-catching features is an instant “finisher” move, which allows players to defeat enemies instantly under certain conditions. These elements suggest that combat will be both challenging and strategic.

The developers have shared that the game will include 40–50 hours of gameplay content, ensuring a deep and lengthy single-player experience. There will also be multiple difficulty levels to cater to both casual players and hardcore fans of the genre. Additionally, 11 Games has promised to include accessibility options, making the game enjoyable for a wider audience.

Although the trailer has generated excitement among gamers, the studio has not yet announced the game’s release date or price. However, the visuals and gameplay preview have already caught the attention of the gaming community, raising expectations for what could be one of China’s most ambitious action-adventure games yet.

With Longevity Yin and Yang, 11 Games appears to be aiming for a balance between cinematic storytelling, cultural depth, and modern gameplay innovation. Fans of mythological worlds and action-driven adventures are eagerly waiting for more updates on this promising title.

