Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is strengthening its commitment to open-source artificial intelligence by making key components of its model code publicly available. In an announcement on social media platform X on Friday, the company revealed plans to open-source five code repositories next week. DeepSeek described this as a “small but sincere progress” toward greater transparency in AI development.

Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek to Make Its Model Code Public

DeepSeek has been a strong advocate for open-source AI, setting itself apart from most AI companies in China and the United States, which often develop closed-source, proprietary models. The company’s latest move reflects its belief in collaborative innovation, allowing developers worldwide to study, improve, and build upon its AI models.

In its post, DeepSeek stated that these code repositories have already been documented, deployed, and tested in real-world applications, reinforcing their reliability. While the release may seem like a small step, the company emphasized its dedication to transparency and community-driven AI advancements.

DeepSeek’s Growing Influence in the AI Industry

Last month, DeepSeek made headlines in the global AI industry with the release of its open-source R1 reasoning model. This model delivered performance comparable to leading Western AI systems, despite costing significantly less to develop. The move disrupted the AI landscape and proved that developers can build powerful AI without massive corporate funding or closed ecosystems.

DeepSeek’s approach to AI development contrasts with the industry norm, where many companies—both in China and abroad—focus on monetizing their AI models rather than openly sharing their work. The company’s low-profile founder, Liang Wenfeng, highlighted this distinction in a rare interview last year. He stated that commercialization is not DeepSeek’s primary goal and that there is soft power to be gained through open-source contributions.

“Having others follow your innovation gives a great sense of accomplishment,” Liang said in July.

“In fact, open source is more of a cultural behavior than a commercial one, and contributing to it earns us respect,” he added.

New Advancements and Growing User Base

DeepSeek’s latest open-source release builds upon the AI models it has already shared, providing additional infrastructure support for the open-source community. This move came shortly after the company introduced its Native Sparse Attention (NSA) algorithm. It enhances the efficiency of long-context training and inference—a crucial challenge in AI development.

Since its breakthrough AI release last month, DeepSeek’s user base has surged. According to Aicpb.com, a Chinese AI-tracking website, DeepSeek is now China’s most popular chatbot service, boasting 22.2 million daily active users as of January 11. This growth has even surpassed the well-established Douban platform, which has 16.95 million daily users.

See Also: Did DeepSeek Steal OpenAI’s Data? Microsoft and OpenAI Investigate

A Step Toward the Future of AI

DeepSeek’s decision to publicly release its code is a significant step toward making AI development more open and accessible. By sharing these building blocks, the company is fostering collaboration and innovation in an industry that has largely been dominated by closed-source approaches.

With DeepSeek’s continued push for transparency and open-source AI, it will be interesting to see how this approach influences other AI firms worldwide. As the company grows, its impact on the AI landscape is becoming impossible to ignore.

For AI developers and researchers, DeepSeek’s publicly available code repositories offer an opportunity to explore, modify, and enhance AI technologies—paving the way for more advanced and efficient models in the future.