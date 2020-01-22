Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network conducted its annual business conference themed as “Win 2020 – Speed Ahead with Digital Leadership in the Next Decade” to commemorate the achievements for 2019 and to layout the strategy for 2020. The event was attended by His Excellency, Mr. Yao Jing, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with the management and employees of Zong 4G.

Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing terms CMPAK as one of the largest telecommunication cooperation projects between China and Pakistan at Zong 4G’s Annual Business Conference 2020

Zong 4G’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Hua, highlighted the company’s exceptional growth during the year to maintain and sustain the leading position in the industry. He attributed this success to the large scale network enhancements and strong results from its data business that proved to be instrumental in expanding its subscriber base to 36 million.

Speaking at the occasion, His Excellency, Mr. Yao Jing shared, “China is dedicated towards the economic uplift of Pakistan. Zong 4G is one of the largest telecommunication projects under CPEC and is playing an important role as the connectivity partner for CPEC. China Mobile Pakistan has been a significant player in creating a digital ecosystem in the country. Through its continued investments endeavors in the telecommunication infrastructure, the company has made pivotal contributions in the industry as well as development of country.”