The Chinese entrants have now participated in the race of bringing autonomous vehicles on the road. The companies are bringing the Robo taxis online and have the hope to make this hired-car format a key to unlocking a wide acceptance of futuristic technology.

Chinese Companies Launch Pilot Projects of Driverless Taxis

China that continues to challenge the US dominance in the field of technological advancements, has now launched the driverless taxi pilot es in various cities throughout the country. The companies that proved to be enthusiasts in the venture include Baidu, Alibaba-backed AutoX and ride-sharing king DiDi

Chuxing.

This progression was not expected to operate as without humans it was not an easy task. The US has also speeded the efforts of introducing the expertise in their land and tend to launch the development by the end of the year.

The Robotaxis have been considered as an ideal way to manage the driving time and data cache, especially in case of delivery services for the cars to learn an become safe from. The consumers in China are already fond of utilizing e-commerce,online payments along with other digital solutions; this idea of autonomous taxis has thus already gained popularity as seen in the DiDi Chuxing’s Shanghai pilot project in June.

Test subjects have also used the DiDi smartphone app to see the application of the ride in the suburban roads in a Volvo fitted with a crown of hardware and spinning radar device. It is matured to the extent of having its own real traffic with a calm female voice that confidently indicates set out, accelerating, brake, signals, and turning on.

