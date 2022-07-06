Pak-Chinese collaboration in different fields has increased dramatically in the past decade. China has shown keen interest in Pakistan and invested heavily in recent times. Different Chinese companies have also made independent ventures with Pakistan. Following the trajectory, Norinco Group, a state-owned defense business in China, has expressed a strong desire to strengthen the strategic ties between Pakistan and China by launching joint ventures in the field of telecom.

Advertisement

Chinese Company Keen to Make Joint Ventures in Field of Telecom

Yesterday, a meeting took place between Norinco Group China and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque with the objective of boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan. Other participants in the meeting included,

Maj General (retired) Ali Farhan, Brig (retired) Tahir Islam, Shahid Rafique, Ding Weimin, General Manager/Norinco Group, Zhang Jin, Senior Executive Business Department Norinco Group, and Zhang Yong, Chief Representative of Civilian Part of Norinco Pakistan.

The discussion covered collaboration in the telecom industry in general and the Safe City Project and Backhaul Fiber Optics Network in particular. Due to its long-standing engagement with Pakistan, Norinco demonstrated a strong desire to develop its strategic partnership by launching joint ventures in the telecommunications industry.

Check out? Minister Emphasizes on Telecom Infrastructure Development to Improve Quality of Service