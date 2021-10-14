Chinese Company Xingyun Group is officially starting its operations in Pakistan

As a leading digital supply chain service platform for consumer products in China, Xingyun group provides global channel operation, distribution and cross-border supply chain services, creating a comprehensive services system for global commodities integrating overseas services, brand services, channel services and cross-border logistics services, and helping global commodities circulation. Xingyun Group has also set up holding subsidiaries in 72 countries and 1 region around the world, including in Germany, Japan and Australia etc.

As one of the prime subsidiaries, XingYun Pakistan subsidiary is now ready for local corporate customers, either they are Key Account clients or SME enterprises, importer or exporter, online or offline, supermarkets or mom-and-pop shops, XingYun Pakistan is ready to serve them with its terrific supply chain which connect not only the main brands products from the 72 countries and 1 region, but also market Pakistan local quality branded products to 72 countries and 1 region.

Unlike the traditional “buy and sell” business mode，Xingyun Group provides one-stop export order fulfillment services and global omni-channel distribution system resources, including commodity end-to-end order fulfillment, online branding agent operations, local offline omni-channel distribution, brand marketing and promotion, one-stop logistics solutions and commodities after-sales services.

Meanwhile, XingYun is also engaging to help their customers on digitalization of their cross-board business and supply chain, the ideal supply chain can provide customers with less stock, fast cash flow, cost-saving and more profit.

As per Mr. Luo, there are more than 3000 international & Chinese brands setup trusted relationship with XingYun Group so far. In 2020, more than 23 Billion RMB overseas branded products sold out in China market through XingYun Group. Started from 2021, he hope there will be more Pakistani branded products sold to China and to other countries through Xingyun Supply Chain.

During the interview, Mr. Luo also shared his memory of his first visiting to Pakistan 10 years before, at that time, even Islamabad was facing electricity shortage by power cutting off in every 3-4 hours in summer seasons. Now electricity shortage has been much relieved, and the motor ways are also available between the main cities. The infrastructures are ready to bring Pakistan economy to blooming level. He also believe that, as the South Asia orchard, more and more Pakistani local quality fruits, characteristic products will be exported to China and the whole world, and a lot of Pakistani will also benefit from this business.