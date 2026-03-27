A delegation from the Chinese fintech company FinVolution , listed on the New York Stock Exchange and operating in multiple countries, recently held a meeting with Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu , Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) , to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s growing digital financial sector.

During the meeting, Dr. Sidhu highlighted the investment potential in Pakistan’s fintech sector. “There are significant opportunities for investment in digital financial services in Pakistan,” he said. He emphasized that the SECP will provide full guidance and support to foreign investors interested in establishing a business in the country.

Chinese FinTech Firm FinVolution Eyes Investment in Pakistan’s Digital Financial Sector

Dr. Sidhu noted that promoting Pakistan’s mortgage industry, leasing, and digital financial services is a key priority. He also stressed the importance of fintech companies in ensuring that financial services reach the common person efficiently.

One of the important steps discussed was the creation of a digital database for consumer risk profiling, which, according to Dr. Sidhu, will make the credit market more transparent and enable faster and easier access to loans for consumers.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the regulatory framework and efforts introduced by the SECP, recognizing the work done to strengthen Pakistan’s financial sector.

The meeting marks a step forward in deepening collaboration between Chinese fintech firms and Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem, highlighting the country’s growing attractiveness for international investment in innovative financial services.