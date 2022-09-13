Chinese Hunan Sunwalk Group Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Telecom Infrastructure

China’s Hunan Sunwalk Group said on Monday that it will spend several billion dollars on Pakistan’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to establish telecom infrastructure and fiber industry. According to Sunwalk Investments’ chief business officer, Afshan Amin, the nation’s broadband adoption will be increased for the digital revolution, which will benefit not only the business-to-business sector but also the government, enterprise firms, and end consumers.

Chinese Sunwalk Group Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Telecom Infrastructure

Founded in 2000, Hunan Sunwalk Group is a multibillion-dollar, well-known Chinese company engaged in the construction of telecommunications infrastructure. Amin said that Sunwalk Group intends to concentrate on optic fiber and backhaul connection in Pakistan due to anticipated data digital demand and the incorporation of impending 5th-generation mobile technologies.

Previously, Sunwalk Group CEO Pakistan Mr. Lan held a meeting with the Federal Minister of IT and Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque. Mr. Lan informed the Federal Minister for IT regarding investment plans for establishing a statewide Optical fiber network and facilitating the growth of broadband in Pakistan.

Mr. Lan stated that his organization is prepared to invest approximately $2 billion over the next 8 to 10 years.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque thanked and commended the SUN WALK group for their interest in the Pakistani market, and he pledged his full support for the group’s endeavors.

