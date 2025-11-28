Slim but Struggling! iPhone Air’s Weak Demand Triggers Industry-Wide Pullback from Ultra-Thin Phones

A slowdown in consumer interest for ultra-slim smartphones is reshaping strategies across the global mobile industry, with several major Chinese brands reportedly shelving their plans for lightweight flagships. A new report indicates that Xiaomi, Oppo, and vivo have stepped back from developing devices positioned to rival Apple’s iPhone Air after the model failed to generate strong sales momentum.

Industry sources suggest that the modest performance of the iPhone Air has prompted suppliers to scale down operations. Foxconn is said to have reduced its iPhone production lines, while Luxshare has reportedly halted assembly of the model altogether. Adding to Apple’s challenges, the lead designer behind the Air recently exited the company, and its successor is believed to be delayed.

The cooling demand appears to be broader than Apple alone. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has also struggled to gain traction, leading the company to cancel its follow-up model, reportedly.

With major brands reassessing their product pipelines, the industry may be entering a phase where practicality outweighs aesthetics, prompting manufacturers to recalibrate their focus toward more robust and feature-rich devices.

