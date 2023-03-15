Chinese Sunwalk Group To Invest $2bn in Pakistan’s Optical Fiber Network

Advertisement

Chinese companies have been investing heavily in Pakistan in the recent past. Following suit, the Sunwalk Group, a Chinese provider of telecom infrastructure, wants to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s telecom industry for the building of an optical fiber network spanning 100,000 kilometers.

Sunwalk has got the license to be a telecom infrastructure provider (TIP) in Pakistan. During a meeting with a delegation led by the Chairman of Sunwalk Group, Hou Xingwang, Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque announced that the company will invest $2 billion to build 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik and DG Telecom Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim. On the other hand, the Sunwalk delegation was comprised of Lou Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan), and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan) (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).

During the conference, investment prospects and the telecom infrastructure sector in Pakistan were thoroughly discussed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of IT and Telecom. Sunwalk has reportedly already invested approximately $5 million in the installation of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Pakistan.

In the first phase, 5,000 kilometers of OFC are being installed to connect cities around the country. Chairman Hou noted that the company had long-standing links with Pakistan and provides services to numerous sectors. During the discussion, the Sunwalk delegation shared that there are issues in putting optical cables along railway lines, highways, and motorways.

Furthermore, Minister Amin-ul Haque provided a briefing to the delegation that communication with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the right of way to lay OFC. He told the delegation that all hurdles will be removed as quickly as possible.

