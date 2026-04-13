Chitral Network Issues Persist Despite Tower Expansion, PTA Informs Senate

Persistent telecom and internet connectivity issues in Chitral came under review as the Senate Standing Committee on Less Developed Areas was informed that network problems continue despite recent infrastructure expansion.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Niaz Ahmad, was briefed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, who said that 142 telecom towers are currently operational in Chitral, with additional towers installed in recent months to improve coverage.

However, he noted that service quality remains affected due to structural challenges, including electricity shortages, limited fiber connectivity, and increasing network load.

“Load shedding and rising demand have created pressure on the network,” the PTA chairman told the committee, adding that telecom towers rely on backup batteries that can only sustain operations for a few hours during outages.

He further explained that while generators can be used as an alternative, high diesel consumption and the ongoing energy crisis limit their consistent use.

A key concern highlighted during the briefing was the region’s dependence on a single optical fiber line, making connectivity vulnerable to disruptions. The PTA chief said that development work by the National Highway Authority (NHA) often results in accidental cable cuts, leading to service outages.

In areas where fiber infrastructure is unavailable, telecom services are being delivered through microwave links, which have limited capacity and are not suitable for handling high data traffic.

The chairman also pointed to spectrum limitations as a major challenge in the past, but noted that PTA has recently auctioned 480 MHz of spectrum, which is expected to ease network congestion and improve service quality over time.

He emphasized that future technologies, including 5G, will require extensive fiber deployment, as such services cannot operate effectively on microwave systems.

Committee members expressed concern over continued service disruptions, stating that telecom operators must ensure reliable connectivity given their revenue scale.

They also stressed the need for better coordination between government agencies, particularly with the NHA, to prevent damage to telecom infrastructure during development projects.

Officials informed the committee that the government is considering allocating a dedicated budget for less developed areas to support telecom infrastructure improvements.

Despite recent tower additions, the committee was told that long-term resolution of Chitral’s connectivity issues will depend on improved power supply.

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