According to a source, Google’s desktop browser Chrome 90 is crashing for some of its Windows 10 users worldwide. Google launched Chrome 90 on May 10, 2021, with an array of new features like an AV1 encoder, Copy link to highlight, PDF viewer, lite mode, and much more. However, soon after the launch, Windows 10 users began reporting on different platforms that their Chrome 90 browser has crashed. According to a user on Reddit,

Google Chrome stopped working for me. My extensions crashed and all pages (including Chrome pages like settings) refuse to load. The screen is completely blank, and the tab is simply labeled “Untitled” with a frowning folder next to it.

Chrome 90 is Crashing Worldwide for Windows 10 users

If you are facing the same issue then you can follow the below-mentioned steps which may solve your problem:

First of all, make sure that your Sync data is correct at https://chrome.google.com/sync and passwords appear at https://passwords.google.com.

Afterward, close any open Chrome file and then launch File Explorer and search for: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data.

Now, remove the “Local State” file from the directory but you must make sure that you have a backup of your files if you don’t want to lose them.

Finally, open the browser again to check whether your problem has been resolved or not. Though, if the issue didn’t resolve then open the File Explorer and search for: %LOCALAPPDATA%\Google\Chrome\User Data

Now, rename the “User Data” folder to any other name and try to open the browser again.

Hopefully, after following these steps, the issue with your chrome browser would have been resolved. If mot then try reinstalling the browser.

Check out? The Number of Active Android Users Cross the 3 Billion Mark: Google