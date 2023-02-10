Advertisement

Google Chrome has just made itself more secure by adding biometric authentication. To prevent hacking, our online accounts require a unique and secure passcode. However, it is impossible to remember all those passwords. A password manager is essential for remembering all of your credentials. There are hundreds of applications from which you can choose to keep your credentials safe. Although many people prefer Chrome’s built-in password manager. Now, Google is making this built-in system more secure by adding biometric verification to desktop and laptop versions of Chrome.

Chrome Adds Biometric Authentication to keep Password Manager Secure

Google’s password manager keeps all of your passwords securely on your mobile phones as well as on your desktops. We can easily save passwords on web browsers to access so many of our websites and accounts, the passwords to which are saved on web browsers.

Now, if your computer has a connected or integrated biometric authentication system like a fingerprint reader or face scanner, you can use it to access credentials stored on Chrome’s Password Manager. This is almost identical to the experience on Android phones and tablets when accessing saved passwords via Chrome or under Settings -> Passwords & accounts -> Google.

The feature is compatible with the latest Mac devices and other devices that contain fingerprints. It will be available on these devices soon. However, we are sure yet whether this feature will be available for Windows Hello, which will require face recognition. We will get more information about it in the coming weeks.

