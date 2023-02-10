Chrome Beta 111 unveils Enhanced Picture-in-Picture Displaying All web content, not just videos

Advertisement

Reports claim that the latest Chrome beta version 111 comes with a trial for a feature that could make the Chrome browser’s picture-in-picture feature significantly more useful. The good piece of news is that Google is looking into letting it display all web content in a floating window instead of just videos. The point notable here is that it stays on top of all your other windows. The all-new feature to make Google Chrome Picture-in-picture mode much better is dubbed “Document Picture-in-Picture” Advertisement Chrome Beta 111 Includes “Document Picture-in-Picture” Feature François Beaufort, a Chromium developer stated:

“The Document Picture-in-Picture API makes it possible to open an always-on-top window that can be populated with arbitrary HTML content. It extends the existing Picture-in-Picture API for a video that only allows an HTML video element to be put into a Picture-in-Picture window,” Advertisement No doubt, the Document Picture-in-Picture feature could be useful in several ways. For example, it will be useful for video players with custom UI, and mini players for video conferences with better controls. The website is claimed to easily combine multiple video streams into a single PiP window without having to rely on canvas hacks. So, it is a welcoming and handy feature for sure.

However, it’s easy to imagine entire applets that take benefit from the API too. Let me tell you that there is a Pomodoro website that’s already using this feature with supported browsers. The fact is that everyone will absolutely use a website that gives a picture-in-picture notepad or task list. Google also suggests the Chrome feature could be used to show, say, a playlist for your music as well.

No doubt, if many websites start using full-document picture-in-picture, it would be nice for the feature to come to browsers with non-Chromium engines. However, it’s still not known whether that will happen or not. This is one of the questions the developers asked teams associated with Firefox and Safari. However, they didn’t get back a definitive answer.

According to the Chrome Platform Status tracker, the feature is said to be trialed until Chrome 115, which is going to release sometime in June. After that, developers will decide how to move forward. If you want to turn on support for this feature, you can enable its flag by doing the following steps: Advertisement Paste chrome://flags/#document-picture-in-picture-api into your URL bar

into your URL bar choose enabled from the drop-down menu

from the drop-down menu There probably won’t be a ton of sites that support it, but you may come across some Also Read: Meet The First Phone With 240W Charging: Realme GT Neo 5 Goes Official (phoneworld.com.pk)