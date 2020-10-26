Chrome Doesn’t Clear Your Google, YouTube Data Even After Disabling Cookies From the Settings





In a blog, a Mac programmer Jeff Johnson explained about malfunctioning of Google Chrome browser. According to him, Even if you disable settings in Chrome to clear all website cookies and data when you close the browser it still manages to store data for itself and YouTube.

For a very long time now, cookies set by relatively unknown firms on nearly every website have increased advertising on the internet drastically. Cookies are a tool within browsers that enable site operators to store user’s data so that for instance, they can keep a specific user logged into a website for days.

In his blog, Jeff Jhonson said,

Perhaps this is just a Google Chrome bug, not intentional behavior, but the question is why it only affects Google sites, not non-Google sites,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve tested using the latest Google Chrome version 86.0.4240.75 for macOS, but this behavior was also happening in the previous version of Chrome. I don’t know when it started.

You can simply visit Settings, then “Privacy and security” and afterwards “Cookies and other site data” and then turn on the “Clear cookies and site data when you quit Chrome” to get rid of all site cookies and data every time you close the browser

Now you must be assuming that when the settings have been disabled, this should work on all websites however Johnson claims it doesn’t and wrote that,

Chrome exempts Google’s own sites, such as Search and YouTube, from this setting. After I quit and relaunch, the [YouTube] cookies are deleted, but the database storage, local storage, and service workers are still there!

Consequently, Johnson had to manually add Google.com and YouTube.com to the list of websites that can never use cookies at all.

