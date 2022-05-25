Chrome Now Has a Google Lens Sidebar for Quick Reverse Image Searches

Google has been quietly rewriting how reverse image search operates on the desktop version of Chrome in previous months, replacing the previous method with Google Lens. In 2019, Chrome’s mobile version underwent a similar maneuver. While many people have been utilizing the new Google Lens sidebar system in Chrome for desktop for months when it was quietly handed out, Google is now making Google Lens and its new sidebar-based appearance official.

How Does This Work with Google Lens?

Don’t blame yourself if you haven’t kept up with the improvements, but the change here may be for the improved and more efficient than the previous reverse image search functionality. Simply right-click a picture and select “search image with Google Lens,” and a sidebar on the right displays visual matches for the image in the same tab. You can also right-click anywhere on the website and choose “search photos with Google Lens,” which will crop any presently rendered visual content on the page into a Google Lens search, if it’s a separate image file or not.

It now has more capability than before, thanks to Google Lens, including the ability to choose and even translate text within photos. Cropping is simple, and it will offer to crop automatically to particular cues or objects it identifies. The only disadvantage is that the sidebar is so narrow that picking text on widescreen-formatted images might be annoying. If you need extra space to pick text, you can quickly pop out the sidebar into its own tab utilizing a button in the top-right corner.

Amazing Feature

If the matching image findings in the sidebar aren’t enough or you don’t like the design, you may click “discover image source” to open Google Search’s more standard reverse image search page, so no function is lost. If you don’t want to lose your work or go away from the current tab, there’s also a button to open it in a new tab.

According to Google, this is currently being rolled out to all Chrome users. However, it appeared to be broadly available for clients on Chrome 100 in April, although that could have been a large-scale test. Some of you may have been using this feature for weeks, but now it’s official: Google has guidelines on how to set up reverse image search if you need them.

