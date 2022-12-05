Chrome OS has been operating for over a decade, paving the way for a plethora of budget laptops. In other aspects though, Google is still striving to compete with Apple and Microsoft’s platforms. Now it appears that Google is finally adding functionality that has existed for decades and first came in Windows 95.

Chrome OS 108 adds a trash can to the Files app, similar to the Recycle Bin in Windows 95 and subsequent desktop operating systems. This implies that deleted files are relocated to a trash folder, where they will be permanently removed after 30 days unless you manually clear the trash can.

Chrome OS Adds a Windows 95 Functionality to the Platform

This is a convenient failsafe in case you removed anything by accident or changed your mind about removing it. Before Chrome OS 108, removing a file from the Files app was irreversible.

It is important to note that with Chrome OS 89, the trash can option could be enabled via a flag. However, this is the first time that the feature has been enabled by default, similar to that of Windows 95. On the other hand, Apple has provided a trash can option to users for decades now.

In any case, we are pleased to see Google finally incorporate this desktop functionality as a default option on Chrome OS.

