Following a good habit or policy of someone isn’t a bad thing. We have seen many such precedences in the past. For instance, a number of social media platforms copied Snapchat stories, and a new tradition was set. Simultaneously, ChromeOS has announced to adopt a Windows 11-like split-screen feature to make its operating system more user-friendly. The new window management system or split-screen feature allows you to split windows into thirds, according to a code change discovered by Chrome Story and reported on by About Chromebooks.

On Chrome OS, managing windows is becoming increasingly important. Most people will find splitting the screen in half handy, however, there are several other ways to split the screen.

Chrome OS is Bringing the Windows 11 Like Split Screen Feature

The split view would be a wonderful addition if one has chrome OS with super-wide displays but even at 16:9, three windows would prove to be quite handy.

The code change originally indicated that a new window split upgrade would allow users to “enable the option to snap windows by thirds for split view.” Though the code description later changed to “snap two windows into 2/3 and 1/3 for split view,” which is probably more feasible for users who see news feeds on one side and work on the other window.

Rather than an impartial split, where each window receives equal space, allowing a partial split would give one window a spatial advantage over the other. Of course, more split view options would be ideal, but we can expect them at some later time.

