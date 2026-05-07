Chrome Is Downloading a 4GB File to Your Computer and Putting It Back When You Delete It

Chrome secretly installs a 4GB Gemini Nano AI model on your computer, and if you find it and delete it, Chrome downloads it again the next time it restarts.

That is not a hypothetical. It is documented, confirmed across multiple operating systems, and has been quietly happening to Chrome users for over a year. Privacy researcher Alexander Hanff uncovered the behaviour while running an automated audit on a fresh Chrome profile, tracing Chrome creating a temporary directory, pulling down model components, and placing the finished file on disc in roughly 15 minutes, with no notification and no prompt at any point.

The file is called weights.bin. It sits inside a folder named OptGuideOnDeviceModel in Chrome’s user data directory. It is the weight file for Gemini Nano, Google’s on-device language model. And unless you know exactly where to look and how to disable the feature, it will keep coming back.

The behaviour has been confirmed on Windows 11, Apple Silicon Macs, and Ubuntu. Users across all three platforms who have been experiencing unexplained storage spikes for months now have an answer.

What the File Actually Does

Gemini Nano is Google’s on-device AI model, designed to run locally on your device without sending data to the cloud. Chrome uses it to power several AI-assisted features, including help composing emails, scam detection, smart paste, page summarisation, and AI-assisted tab grouping.

The on-device nature of these features is, in principle, a privacy advantage. If the AI runs locally, your data stays on your device. That is the intended design. The problem is the execution. Chrome installs the model without telling you, without asking permission, and without giving you a straightforward way to prevent it.

The Twist: The AI Button You See Does Not Use It

Here is the detail that turns this from an inconvenience into something more troubling.

Chrome recently added a prominent AI Mode button in the address bar, a visible, user-facing feature that a reasonable person would associate with the 4GB AI model already sitting on their device. The logical assumption: local model, local processing, private queries.

That assumption is wrong. Chrome’s AI Mode button routes every query to Google’s cloud servers. The local 4GB Gemini Nano model does not power it at all.

In other words, Chrome is using 4GB of your storage and your bandwidth to download a model that the AI feature you can actually see and use does not rely on. You are paying the storage and bandwidth cost for a form of privacy that Chrome’s own AI Mode does not deliver.

How to Permanently Remove It

Deleting the folder provides no permanent relief; Chrome restores it on the next restart. To stop the re-download, you need to disable the underlying feature through one of three methods:

Method 1: Chrome Flags

Open Chrome and type chrome://flags in the address bar Search for On-device AI or OptimizationGuide Disable the relevant flag Relaunch Chrome

Method 2: Chrome Settings

Open Chrome Settings Go to System Find the On-device AI toggle Switch it off

Method 3: Windows Registry Edit

Open the Registry Editor (regedit) Navigate to the Chrome policy key Set OptimizationGuideModelDownloading to disabled Restart Chrome

Once disabled through any of these methods, the model will no longer download or update, according to Google.

Is This Legal?

Privacy researcher Alexander Hanff argues it is not, at least not in the European Union.

His case centres on Article 5(3) of the EU ePrivacy Directive, the same legal provision behind the cookie consent banners that appear on virtually every website. That article requires “prior, freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous consent” before storing anything on a user’s device. Chrome’s silent download, Hanff argues, meets none of those criteria.

He also cites GDPR Articles 5(1) and 25, which cover data processing transparency and privacy by design, principles that require users to be informed about what is being stored on their devices and why.

Hanff drew a parallel to a case he published two weeks earlier involving Anthropic’s Claude Desktop, which he argued silently pre-authorised browser automation across roughly three million user machines without explicit consent. The pattern, he said, is the same, just at a different scale.

Google’s Response

Google has not directly addressed the consent question. Its official position, published on its support site, is that Chrome downloads on-device AI models in the background “so features that rely on these on-device models stay ready for use” and that the model auto-deletes if storage runs low.

In a statement to Android Authority, Google said: “In February, we began rolling out the ability for users to easily turn off and remove the model directly in Chrome settings. Once disabled, the model will no longer download or update.”

What Google did not address is why users were not asked before the download began in the first place. The company’s own Chrome developer documentation tells third-party developers that alerting users to the time and storage required for model downloads is best practice. Google did not follow its own advice.

The Bigger Pattern

This incident sits within a broader and increasingly visible pattern in the tech industry: AI capabilities being deployed to user devices without meaningful transparency or consent, justified by the argument that the features are beneficial and the storage impact is manageable.

The problem with that argument is not the features themselves; on-device AI that improves browser functionality is genuinely useful. The problem is the precedent. If Chrome can silently install a 4GB model without asking, what else can it install? And if the AI Mode button that users actually interact with does not even use the local model, what exactly is the local model for, and who benefits from it being there?

Those are questions Google has not yet answered. Until it does, Chrome users who care about what is on their devices now know where to look and how to remove it.