Chrome will snooze unused tabs to free up memory

Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world and Google is constantly trying to make it even better, however it doesn’t mean it is perfect. There were multiple glitches and bugs which are solved with Chrome 107 release. Chrome 107 has brought multiple improvements such as support for HEVC hardware decoding in videos, and laying the groundwork for simplified login experiences down the road, long-standing issues like its infamous RAM hogging continue. Now Chrome is finally getting better and the company has not stopped since it is working on new tools for snoozing unused tabs and freezing up system resources for other apps.

This upcoming addition was spotted by a Redditor u/Leopeva64-2 who found a Performance Page in the settings menu in Chrome’s latest Canary build. It included a Memory Saver and Energy Saver mode. According to the Redditor, the energy-saver mode will hibernate tabs that are not used in a while, freeing up valuable RAM.

When the memory mode is active, one would see a needle gauge icon on the right-hand side of the address bar. When Memory Saver is active, you will see a needle gauge icon on the right-hand side of the address bar.

When a user revisits the snoozed tabs, a pop-up will appear revealing how much RAM had been freed for some tasks. User has the choice to turn the Memory Saver mode on or off and can also set an exception for the website to never snooze them. These websites can be YouTube if you love listening to music or live game scores website.

This feature will be a blessing for those devices which always have RAM issues and for people who forget to close previous tabs in chrome.

The battery-saver mode turns off high refresh rate features, and visual effects, and limits background activity to save the battery life of your device.

Currently, these changes only appear in Chrome Canary however Google plans to launch it for everyone throughout the globe. This new addition is going to make this browser stand out among others.

