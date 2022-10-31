ChromeOS 107 Update Is Rolling Out With Save Desk for Later, Easy Accents & Much More

Undoubtedly, the search giant Google is committed to improve its ChromeOS with constant updates in the last couple of months. Recently, Google has dropped a new update called ChromeOS 107, which brings along a handful of new amazing features. The latest version is rolling out to users around the globe. The latest build has been released much closer to schedule as compared to 106 which was more than two weeks late. The point worth mentioning here is that the latest release of Chrome for desktops was relatively scant on features but the OS version of Chrome has arrived with a bucket full of new and improved tricks that you will likely be interested in trying out. So, let’s see what’s new in ChromeOS 107.

What’s New In ChromeOS 107?

The latest release has come with many promising features. It has come with Save desk for later, easy accents & more new features. Let’s dig into it.

Save For Later The new feature worth mentioning here is the ‘Save for Later’. It is actually the capability to save Desks that turns out to be the most significant new element. All you have to do is click the button on the Overview screen to “Save desk for later.” In addition to that, you can also give it a name, view the creation date, and quickly inspect the icons as well.

Undo Prompt

It is now simpler for the users to close open desks from the Overview menu. Together with that, if you accidentally close a desk and wish to undo it, don’t worry, there is a new undo option now. There is a brief “Undo” prompt that will appear if you close the tabs accidentally.

Merge Feature

A new merge feature will enable users to combine opened Desks into a single one. According to the reports, this feature is apparently being tested by Google.

Easy Accents

The Recent view in the Files app is now redesigned, and a “documents” filter has been also added. Furthermore, instead of a simple list, the list now comes organized by date. Finally, a pop-up list with accented characters appears when users hold down the virtual or real keyboard. If that fails, users may need to enable the flag in Chrome.

