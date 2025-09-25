The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has given a serious ruling against the well-known religious scholar, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza. The council declared Ali Mirza guilty of blasphemy after examining his controversial remarks. According to the CII, his statements contained offensive words that were repeated without any religious or lawful reason. The body further said his actions call for severe punishment.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by CII Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi. Several senior members, including Justice (R) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, and Sahibzada Peer Khalid Sultan Qadri, participated in the discussion. The members reviewed a complaint forwarded by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing and debated the issue in detail.

CII Declares Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza Guilty of Blasphemy – What Happens Now?

After examining the evidence, the council concluded that some of Mirza’s statements amounted to insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and misinterpreting the meanings of the Holy Quran. The CII therefore recommended that charges against him should include clauses related to blasphemy.

The council also observed that Mirza’s repeated use of offensive language made his crime more severe. His actions were categorized as “fasad fil ardh” (corruption on earth), a term used for spreading disorder and harm in society. In a rare move, the council decided to consult Pakistan’s Christian community before issuing a final detailed verdict. The purpose is to check whether Mirza’s controversial words align with their collective beliefs.

Mirza, who lives in Machine Mohalla, Jhelum, was arrested on August 26 under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. His arrest followed the circulation of a viral video clip in which he made the disputed remarks. Authorities later sealed his religious academy, saying the decision was necessary to avoid unrest. Despite legal troubles, Mirza remains a popular online figure with over 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube, which has brought even more attention to the case.

This is not the first time he has faced threats or attacks. In the past, Mirza has survived multiple assassination attempts due to his outspoken and controversial views. His supporters argue that he promotes independent religious thought, while critics accuse him of crossing limits set by Islamic teachings.

The CII’s meeting did not focus only on Mirza’s case. Members also gave rulings on other important issues. The council declared the withholding tax on bank withdrawals and transfers as un-Islamic, urging the government to withdraw the hike introduced earlier this year. It also rejected proposed amendments to the diyat law, which deals with compensation in cases of murder or injury. The council insisted that traditional Shariah measures—gold, silver, and camels—should remain the standard of compensation.

In addition, the CII advised against the use of insulin made from pork when halal alternatives are available. It highlighted the importance of showing respect to sacred texts during legal proceedings. The council also suggested public awareness campaigns to ensure proper treatment of religious banners and materials during Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.

The case of Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza remains one of the most sensitive religious issues in Pakistan today. With the CII’s ruling, the matter has entered a new and more serious stage, and its final outcome will be closely watched by religious scholars, legal experts, and the wider public.