Smartphone security is becoming more important than ever. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a fresh warning for both iPhone and Android users. The agency says that cyber attackers are now using advanced spyware to break into messaging apps and read private conversations. This includes apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.

Recent reports revealed that a new spyware tool called Sturnus can bypass encryption and access messages directly on a device. After these reports, CISA released urgent guidance for people who may be at risk. But the truth is simple: anyone using a smartphone today can be a target. So, it is better to secure your device now.

CISA Issues Urgent Warning: Secure Your iPhone and Android Right Now

CISA has also shared easy, step-by-step advice for both iPhone and Android users. This advice is meant to reduce the chances of a spyware attack and protect personal data.

Why Cyber Attacks Are Increasing

Cyber attacks come in many forms. Hackers target companies, governments, and even regular people. Smartphone users are also at risk because phones store a lot of sensitive information. You use your phone for banking, social media, work emails, and private chats. This makes your device a valuable target.

According to CISA, people like journalists, political workers, military members, and government employees face higher risks. But even ordinary users can be affected as collateral damage. So, securing your phone is a smart decision for everyone.

How to Secure Your iPhone

CISA recommends the following steps for iPhone users:

Enable Lockdown Mode. This feature limits apps, websites, and device functions. It reduces the chances of a spyware attack.

This feature limits apps, websites, and device functions. It reduces the chances of a spyware attack. Turn off “Send as SMS.” This stops your phone from sending unencrypted text messages if iMessage is unavailable.

This stops your phone from sending unencrypted text messages if iMessage is unavailable. Use iCloud Private Relay. This hides your internet activity, especially your DNS queries, from attackers.

This hides your internet activity, especially your DNS queries, from attackers. Check app permissions. Remove any permissions that are not necessary, especially access to your camera, microphone, and location.

These small steps can make your iPhone much more secure.

How to Secure Your Android

Android users also have several important steps to follow:

Choose phones with strong long-term security support. Some brands offer better updates and hardware-level security.

Some brands offer better updates and hardware-level security. Use encrypted RCS messaging only. Make sure end-to-end encryption is turned on.

Make sure end-to-end encryption is turned on. Set up Private DNS. You can use trusted DNS services like 1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8, or 9.9.9.9.

You can use trusted DNS services like 1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8, or 9.9.9.9. Enable secure connections in Chrome. Turn on “always use secure connections” and “enhanced protection.”

Turn on “always use secure connections” and “enhanced protection.” Keep Google Play Protect on. This helps detect harmful apps.

This helps detect harmful apps. Review app permissions. Just like on iPhone, remove unnecessary access.

Following these steps adds extra layers of protection to your device.

Advice from the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre

The U.K. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also released similar advice. It suggests using a strong screen lock, enabling device tracking features, and regularly updating your phone and apps. These steps help you stay protected from common attacks.

The NCSC also warns against connecting to unknown Wi-Fi networks. Although the risk is low due to encrypted websites, using your mobile data is still safer if you are worried.

Final Thoughts

Cyber threats are growing fast. But taking a few minutes to adjust your phone’s security settings can protect your privacy. Both CISA and NCSC agree that a secure smartphone is no longer optional — it is essential.