First Meeting of Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection Rules 2020 held

Formed under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection Rules 2020 was held today at PTA Headquarters. In the meeting, the Committee decided to immediately initiate a broad-based, open consultation process with all stakeholders including civil society, human and digital rights groups, social media platforms (technology companies) and media etc to solicit constructive input to address the concerns expressed by different forums.

A questionnaire seeking input from all stakeholders will be posted on the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) website. A tentative schedule for consultation process will also be posted on the PTA website, accordingly. The Committee encourages and solicits feedback from all stake-holders including the general public during the consultation process.

The government has notified Citizens Protection Rules 2020 to ensure prevention of online content related to terrorism, extremism, hate speech, defamation, fake news, incitement to violence and national security.

